Scale Back Alabama weight-loss contest kicking off

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama is beginning its annual free weight-loss contest this week.

News outlets report that weigh-ins for the Scale Back Alabama competition begin Wednesday across the state.

The program, which is now in its 11th year, invites participants to join with a partner and work toward losing 10 pounds in 10 weeks.

All two-member teams on which both members lose 10 pounds will be entered into a statewide drawing for prizes. Three teams will win $1,000 per team member, three will win $500 per team member and three will win $250 per team member.

Each participant has to weigh in at a registered weigh-in site between Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. Weigh-out week is March 15-22.

More information is available at scalebackalabama.com.

