2 in custody after gun discharges at Alex City Middle School

The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
Auburn University is responding to controversial fliers on campus.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.More >>
2017 marks 200 years since James Parkinson discovered the disease. Lindley said they're closer to finding a cure today than they have been in the last two centuries.More >>
A correctional officer was stabbed by an inmate Wednesday at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.More >>
Since being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February, Karen Shepherd has gone through two rounds of chemotherapy. She has four more rounds to go, but she said she is feeling hopeful.More >>
Robert Bentley's resignation may have put an end to impeachment hearings, but Alabama lawmakers want to make sure if it ever happens again they are ready.More >>
The remains of a U.S. Marine who has been unaccounted for since WWII have been identified as those of an Alabama native and were returned to his family for burial Wednesday.More >>
