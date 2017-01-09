2 in custody after gun discharges at Alex City Middle School

Two juveniles are in police custody after a gun discharged Monday at Alexander City Middle School.

The ACPD school resource officer was at the school at the time of the discharge, according to the police department, and immediately took possession of the gun before taking the students into custody.

No one was injured during the incident and the school has since resumed its normal schedule.

Names of the two in custody have not been released due to their status as minors.

The incident remains under investigation.

