Dallas County first responder charged after alleged years-long child sex abuse

A Valley Grande man is facing several charges after sexually abusing a young boy over the course of several years, according to Dallas County investigators.

Christopher Hobson, 32, turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail on Friday. He is charged with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Bail was set at $500,000. Hobson has since made bond and is out of jail as he awaits his first court appearance.

Captain Mike Granthum, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division in the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, says the victim, an underage boy, was a friend of the family and that the abuse has been going on for approximately four years.

The victim recently told family members about the abuse and his mother reported the alleged crimes to the sheriff’s office. An investigation was launched in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center.

“The child was even younger when it first started, Granthum said. "He got to the age where he could determine right from wrong on his own, and he came forward and reported it to his family. He has a lot of courage.”

Cpt. Granthum says Hobson works as a first responder in the area, but he is not associated with law enforcement. Granthum declined to release any further details about Hobson’s job but did indicate that the crimes did not occur while he was working.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing and authorities have not ruled out the possibility that there could be other victims.

“Over the last several years, he has been around other young children. If there are others who have been hurt, we encourage them to report it,” Granthum said. “We’re not saying there is, but it’s possible because he is around small kids quite often.”

Granthum said sometimes these crimes are not reported due to embarrassment or fear of repercussions, “Especially if the subject is the same gender, they’re afraid of what’s going to happen,” Granthum added. “It’s important to come forward with it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 334-874-2530.

Counseling is being offered to the victim.

Hobson refused to give a statement to authorities after he surrendered at the jail, officials said.

