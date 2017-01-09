Fire at old Paradise Grill building deemed suspicious

Montgomery firefighters responded to the scene of a suspicious structure fire Monday afternoon at the old Paradise Bar and Grill building on the West South Boulevard. It's being investigated as a possible arson because the building was not connected to a power system.

The fire broke out at the abandoned structure at 995 W. South Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. and was fully involved by the time first responders got to the scene.

Montgomery Fire Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Omori Whiting said additional crews were called as the blaze was upgraded to a 2nd alarm.

Whiting said it took approximately 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Crews continued hitting the building with water late into the afternoon to knock down spot fires.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Currently, there are no arrests.

