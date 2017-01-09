ALDOT announces widening projects in Dothan, invites public to hearing Thursday

Leaders with the Alabama Department of Transportation are looking to add lanes on parts of Ross Clark Circle and Highway 84 in Houston County.

On Monday, ALDOT announced a public hearing will be held on Thursday.

Ross Clark Circle is one of the busiest roadways in the circle city and ALDOT leaders are hoping the additions will improve traffic. They're looking to expand the road from four to six lanes on Ross Clark Circle, from Bauman Dr. to 231 North and then on Highway 84 from Belaire Dr. to Pinetree Dr.

"I think it'll be beneficial, not only for Dothan and Houston County, but for the whole Wiregrass region," said AL State Representative Steve Clouse.

ALDOT and local leaders are inviting citizens to a public meeting on Thursday to discuss design, ideas, and concerns for the over $40 million project. A lot of the funding is expected to come from federal money, designated to the I-10 connector project that fell through.

"We realize we have a traffic problem in the City of Dothan. Ross Clark Circle was built actually in the late 50s and I would dare say the population for the City of Dothan at that time was 15-18,000 people. Today, we run anywhere from 200,000 people plus," said AL State Representative Paul Lee.

During construction, ALDOT leaders expect to keep traffic flowing and minimize the impact it has on drivers.

"It'll be very similar to what was experienced when the bridge project was ongoing. When we built a bridge on the side of the road and moved it over into the roadway," said Steve Graben, ALDOT Southeast region engineer.

The public hearing will be held at Westgate Park from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

After the hearing, officials plan to approve budgets right away and begin purchasing easements and right away acquisitions. They would like to start contracting by the end of Fall 2018.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.