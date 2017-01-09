Pair charged in Andalusia with identity theft

Two people have been arrested in Andalusia for attempting to purchase a vehicle with stolen identity.

Andalusia police arrested John Jason Butts, 33, and Laura Nicole Glass, 31, both of Andalusia, on Saturday after closing an investigation of an incident from December.

According to a news release from the Andalusia Police Department, Glass and Butts obtained identifying documents of an person from Andalusia in December. They allegedly used the stolen information to try to purchase a vehicle from Enterprise Kia. Staff at Enterprise Kia became suspicious and notified the Andalusia Police Department.

Before the police arrived, Butts fled on foot from Enterprise Kia.

Authorities located Glass and Butts on Saturday in Andalusia. Glass was charged with forging checks, fraudulently using a debit card, obtaining identifying documents, identity theft, forgery second degree, five counts of forgery third degree, eight counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and two counts of theft of property third degree. She has a bond totaling $180,000.

Butts has been charged with identity theft, criminal impersonation and forgery second degree. He has a bond totaling $33,000.

