2 found dead inside Millbrook home

The Millbrook Police Department has opened a death investigation after the discovery of a couple's bodies inside their home in the 100 block of Mercer Road in the Ridgedale subdivision Sunday evening.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson identified the deceased as Thomas M. Ramage, 67, and Linda W. Ramage, 66. Both died from a single gunshot.

The discovery came after the Ramage's daughter called police asking for a welfare check. She told officers both parents suffered different medical issues and that she hadn't heard from them since early that morning.

After failing to get any answer at the door, Chief Johnson said the daughter forced her way into the home.

Detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene to collect physical evidence and process the scene. The bodies were turned over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsies.

"After speaking with our investigators, there were no indications of forced entry or that anyone else was involved in this incident," Chief Johnson said. "It’s simply too early in this case to make any definitive determinations about what occurred inside that residence leading up to both individuals becoming deceased.

The chief declined to speculate on whether this was possibly a murder-suicide.

"We do have a theory based on our observations of the scene and the evidence collected to this point," Johnson said, "but we’ll continue to work this case and let the evidence and the investigation take us to the conclusion that it does."

Johnson confirmed the Ramages did not have contact with anyone other than a family member the day of their deaths.

Evidence will be presented to the Elmore County Grand Jury upon completion of the probe.

