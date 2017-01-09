Goodbye chilly 20s, hello mild 70s!

Say goodbye to teens and 20s for overnight lows, and say hello to 70s making their way back into our 7 day forecast!! After a short stint with colder than normal temperatures, we are turning up the heat and getting ready for an above average stretch of days ahead.

High pressure in place now, but it will start to weaken and then move towards the east of Alabama by the day on Tuesday. Once that happens, southerly flow will increase and allow for more moisture to make its way back into the area. This means a few clouds will start to form as early as tonight, but the most noticeable thing you will see change will be the increase in temperature...

Tonight: Other than a few clouds, we are mostly clear in time for the evening. Temperatures are cool but seasonable back close to freezing by the end of the night. This will be considerably warmer than the past couple of nights, and it is right on par with seasonal averages in the mid 30s for this time of year.

Tuesday: A few clouds will be present, but otherwise a partly sunny sky will definitely help warm those afternoon numbers up... highs for tomorrow reach the low/mid 60s. Other than that, the southern edge of an upper-level trough will just barely brush the northern half of Alabama, so a few showers could pop up for them during the late afternoon and evening, but here in central and south Alabama we stay on the drier side.

You're Getting Warmer...

By Wednesday, dew points are rising and temperatures are creeping back into the low 70s, and they are here to stay for a while; each day for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend features highs in the low to mid 70s.

Now with some extra moisture does come to this big question: do we see any rain? I don't think many days on our new 7 day can be called completely dry, but overall rain coverage will remain on the lower end of the spectrum each and every day this week.

