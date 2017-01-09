'Southern Makers' event moving from Montgomery to Birmingham

The popular 'Southern Makers' event that has called Montgomery home for the last four years is moving to Birmingham, according to organizers.

"Montgomery has been a fantastic host city over the last four years," organizers said in a statement, "and has proven to be a huge success."

But year five will move 100 miles north to the Magic City.

"There has been an outpouring of requests for there to be multiple events in different locations," the statement read. "As much as we would love to do this, we currently only have the capacity to organize one event per year. We have discussed the options at great length, and all things considered, have decided to host the 2017 Southern Makers event in Birmingham."

The unique, 2-day festival, which until this year was based in downtown Montgomery, features a group of southern artisans who make and and sell their products, workshops, live music, and food and beverage samplings.

It was started by Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Architecture and Engineering firm, in collaboration with Southern Accents Architectural Antiques.

The date and Birmingham venue have yet to be finalized.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.