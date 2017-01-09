Flu season in full swing in River Region

Experts at the Alabama Department of Public Health say influenza circulates year round, but peaks during certain months of each year.

It appears with all the cases happening in our state, including our region, the flu is starting to peak now.

"It has not reached its peak but there are lab confirmed cases in the last three weeks in the Montgomery and surrounding county location," said Cindy Lesinger, immunization division director for the ADPH.

The flu is more than just feeling down and crummy for a few days; experts say it can be very dangerous, even deadly.

"The flu disease can be very dangerous and it can lead to complications and it can lead to death depending on what your age is and what your other medical conditions are," explained Lesinger. "The flu that's circulating, it is adversely affecting those that are younger, those over 65, and of course pregnant women."

Which is why Lesinger says you should always get your flu shot.

"Go ahead and get a flu shot, it's the only way to prevent it. There's nothing in the flu vaccine to give you the flu," said Lesinger.

The good news with the vaccine, this year it seems the creators of the shot got it right in fighting the disease.

"What we are seeing right now with the H3N2 that's circulating is the one that matches the one in the vaccine this year. So it is almost a 97 percent match to that particular strain. They were able to select the right strain to put in the vaccine for the one circulating currently," claimed Lesinger.

Other preventative measures include washing your hands, covering your cough, staying at home when you are sick, and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces that are touched often.

If you do get sick and have flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat, experts say you don't want to wait to get it treated. The anti-virals are only beneficial if you start them within the first 48 hours of symptom onset. Once the virus starts replicating, the medicine can't control it and you will have to go through the whole process.

