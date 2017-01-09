Montgomery police investigating death on Eastern Boulevard - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police investigating death on Eastern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department opened a death investigation Monday night.

According to Lt. Regina Duckett, a person was found dead in the 800 block of Eastern Boulevard. 

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

