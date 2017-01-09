Clemson superfan shows off tiger paw tooth - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Clemson superfan shows off tiger paw tooth

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TAMPA, FL (WSFA) -

Many people know of the Alabama superfan with the Bama eye, but while in Tampa, we caught up with a Clemson superfan who took her fandom to another level as well.

When Mary Ann Kirby, of Simpsonville, SC, opens her mouth, you will notice something bright orange.

Several years ago while getting a permanent tooth replacement, she decided to get it personalized with the famous Clemson tiger paw.

For her, it was the least she could do to support her team. 

"Some people have tattoos, but I have tiger paw teeth. The tigers are special. I love it and I love tiger football," Kirby said.

Kirby didn't start out a Clemson fan. She says it was her husband who convinced her to cheer on the Tigers.

