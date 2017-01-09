Couple has house divided during national championship

A Birmingham couple is experiencing a "house divided" for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Evan and Dawn Duffy have been married for 13 years. Although they are united through holy matrimony, they are a house divided when it comes to football.

Evan grew up in South Carolina and has been cheering for Clemson all his life. Dawn on the other hand was raised in Alabama and bleeds crimson and white. They both agree this rematch has taken the competition to a new level.

"It has actually been very civil. We like both teams until it comes to this time of year," Dawn Duffy said.

Dawn says their daughter is already showing signs she may be leaning towards becoming a Clemson fan like her father.

