Couple has house divided during national championship

The Biscuits (3-3) won their third consecutive game of the season, 5-2, over the Birmingham Barons (1-5) at Regions Field on Wednesday night behind another terrific outing from Rays top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell (1-1).More >>
The Wallace Governors have finally found their identity and it seems to be a pretty dominant force.More >>
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.More >>
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.More >>
Becca Hartley has been a force to be reckoned with for the Troy Trojans this season. Hartley has been a pitcher's worst nightmare in 2017. Her 14 homeruns have her ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA for homeruns this season.More >>
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland spoke with the four-star standout from Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday and decided to grant his release.More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
The Alabama State University football team held their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon at the Houston Markham Jr. Football Complex.More >>
The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
