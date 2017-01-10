Eric: Winter hiatus

If you're a fan of cold air, I hope you enjoyed the near freezing air this morning. It's going to be the last time you feel it for awhile. Warmer air is set to invade Alabama once again. And unlike our recent cold snap, looks to stick around for a much longer duration...

TODAY: Partly cloudy conditions are helping temperatures to quickly climb out of the 30s from earlier this morning. An approaching frontal boundary will skirt to our north, delivering a glancing shot of showers across far northern Alabama later today and tonight. We won't get in on that, but can't rule out a random passing shower to the tune of 10% chances into the afternoon. Highs will climb toward the lower 60s, offering a rather pleasant January afternoon.

CRUISE CONTROL: So where do we go from here? Up. Way up. Temperatures by tomorrow will exceed 70 degrees in most spots. That will mark the beginning of a streak of 70+ degree days that will last through the weekend and into next week. With the exception of a handful of 5-10% rain chance days during that stretch, we're otherwise quiet.

Longer range guidance supports a continued overall warmer pattern for the next 14 days at least. There's no evidence of anything that would remotely resemble Winter in what I'm looking at right now.