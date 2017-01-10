Level Plains police investigates after body found

First responders on the scene where a body was located in Level Plains. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Level Plains Police Department says they are investigating after a body was found in the area of Highway 84 Tuesday. Level Plains is a small city of around 2,000 located in Dale County.

According to Police Chief Billy Driggers, the body was located on Highway 84 near Gladys Street around 9:45 a.m.

Chief Driggers said he could not confirm the identity of the body but could say it was found near the home of 63-year-old Mac Andrews who was reported missing on Dec. 30.

Andrews is known to disappear for days at a time, and family members have stated to police that he has mental issues.

The police chief said a search party was started for Andrews after he failed to pick up his Social Security check at the post office, as was a normal monthly routine of his.

Family members of the missing man are hoping for good news regarding the case.

"I'm praying it's not him," said Sharon Hill. "For whoever's family have lost a loved one in sorry but I just hope and pray it's not him."

Family members say Andrews enjoyed walking along Highway 84 and liked to sit on his front porch.

"He didn't bother anyone he'd just sit and watch the cars go by," Hill said.

A time frame for identifying the body has not been given, nor has a cause of death.

