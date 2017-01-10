Dothan man arrested on 179 counts related to child porn

A Dothan man has been taken into custody and is facing dozens of charges related to child pornography, according to officials with the Houston County Sheriff's office.

Capt. Bill Rafferty says Todd Fye was arrested on Sunday and charged with 159 counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents indicate Fye was originally arrested Friday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. This brings his total number of charges to 179 counts.

Fye owns a photography business in Dothan, but, according to investigators, nothing at this time indicates any of the charges are based off or related to his business.

Fye was taken to the Houston County Jail with a $2,685,000 bond.

Investigators say this case is ongoing and additional charges are expected in the near future.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.