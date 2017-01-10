Motivational speaker Kevin Elko to speak at Frazer UMC

Frazer United Methodist Church is set to host the man who motivates Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Dr. Kevin Elko will speak at Frazer Thursday.

Elko is a strategic consultant for leading businesses, an inspirational author, and motivator for NFL and collegiate teams including Alabama, LSU, and Florida State.

"How to Live a Championship Life" will take place in Frazer's Wesley Hall at 7 p.m. The event is free.

There will be door prizes, including Auburn and Alabama sports memorabilia.

