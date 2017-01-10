Josh: 7 straight days in the 70s? It looks likely!

WARMING TREND UNDERWAY: The deep upper trough that threw Alabama in the deep freeze all weekend has lifted; in its place, a strong upper ridge is becoming established over the western Atlantic Ocean and Southeast:

This means warm and (mostly) dry conditions will dominate the state through the foreseeable future.

HOW WARM? High temperatures will skyrocket into the 70s each afternoon through at least early next week. For reference, the long-term "normal" for this time of year is in the mid 50s, so we are talking about afternoon temperatures around 20 degrees WARMER than normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will consistently stay in the low to mid 50s.

WHAT ABOUT RAIN? The subtropical ridge that will keep us warm will also keep us *mostly* dry. Upper ridges produce sinking air, which helps to squash rain development. That said, southwesterly flow of air aloft will keep the mid-levels of the atmosphere fairly moist, so we will include a tiny risk (5-10%) of a sprinkle or shower in the forecast through the week and into the weekend. Most of us stay dry.

IS WINTER GONE FOR GOOD? Quick answer - probably not, but it's gone for a while. We anticipate much warmer than normal weather through the next 10-14 days. That said, long range forecasting techniques hint of a return to colder weather by the last week of January and into early February. We'll be watching.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist?\

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.