Portion of Hyundai Blvd. to close from Jan. 16-19

A busy stretch of roadway near the intersection of Hyundai Blvd. and Hwy. 331 will be closed for planned repairs starting on Jan. 16.

City of Montgomery officials say the closure is needed in order for CSX railroad to make repairs to train tracks in the area.

Detours have been set up for commuters via East South Blvd. and I-65 or Hwy. 31/Mobile Hwy.

The road is expected to remain closed to traffic until Jan. 19.

DETOUR from Mobile Hwy. to W. South Blvd. to Hwy. 331

