Portion of Hyundai Blvd. to close from Jan. 16-19

A busy stretch of roadway near the intersection of Hyundai Blvd. and Hwy. 331 will be closed for planned repairs starting on Jan. 16.
City of Montgomery officials say the closure is needed in order for CSX railroad to make repairs to train tracks in the area.
Detours have been set up for commuters via East South Blvd. and I-65 or Hwy. 31/Mobile Hwy.
The road is expected to remain closed to traffic until Jan. 19.
DETOUR from Mobile Hwy. to W. South Blvd. to Hwy. 331
DETOUR from Mobile Hwy. to W. South Blvd. to Hwy. 331
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Dothan police officers arrested a man Wednesday on allegations of an unlawful sex act with a juvenile, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
Dothan police officers arrested a man Wednesday on allegations of an unlawful sex act with a juvenile, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Nationally, more than 116,000 people, and more than 3,000 people in Alabama alone, are waiting for a transplant. Their only hope for a healthy life is an organ donor.More >>
Nationally, more than 116,000 people, and more than 3,000 people in Alabama alone, are waiting for a transplant. Their only hope for a healthy life is an organ donor.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday at a Greenville bank, according to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.More >>
A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday at a Greenville bank, according to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.More >>
A piece of land which was once designated to become a place for the Millbrook City School System is now slated to be a small technical business park.More >>
A piece of land which was once designated to become a place for the Millbrook City School System is now slated to be a small technical business park.More >>