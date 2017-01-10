Ousting of Alex City police & fire chief sparks diversity concerns

A major public safety shakeup in Alexander City has come under fire and caused upset in the community.

The police chief and fire chief have been removed from their positions and some residents are questioning the decision, saying both leaders brought more than just experience to their jobs.

Re-appointments were not approved Monday night for Police Chief Willie Robinson and Fire Chief Kem Jones. The positions are appointed every four years by the city council.

Robinson and Jones have 63 years of combined service in Alexander City.

Robinson became the city’s first African American police chief in 2013. He has 40 years on the force. He started as a patrolman in 1978 and rose through the ranks. He replaced Chief Charles Rafford who resigned.

Kem Jones became Alex City’s first female fire chief in 2009. She has been with the department for more than 25 years. She was promoted from within the department from her position as captain.

Mayor Jim Nabors commended Robinson and Jones for their dedication to protecting their community and says the decision was not easy for the council. As mayor, Nabors did not vote on their reappointments, only council members.

“It was done in a very compassionate way. It was not a situation where anybody enjoyed voting negatively,” he said.

The mayor cited concerns over their supervisory skills and decreased morale in the departments.

“Both the fire chief and the police chief are very long term members of the community,” Nabor said. “It was nothing personal relative to the negative comments that were made, primarily about their leadership capabilities, the turnover rates and the conditions under which some of the employees felt they were working under.”

Some residents say it was the wrong move, causing diversity in city leadership to suffer a blow. Concerned citizens feel that both chiefs were so well known and trusted in the community that their shoes will be hard to fill.

Thomas “T.C.” Coley, a Tallapoosa County commissioner, says he’s disappointed in the process and how things were handled.

“I’m concerned about both departments losing that level of experience,” he said.

After the recent municipal election, Coley says there have been efforts by elected officials to make improvements and changes in government. But he was unaware of any public outcry for a change in leadership in the police department and fire department.

“We had an African American police chief and a female fire chief and it said a lot about the positive direction that our town was moving in. And to lose both of these unique leaders at this time, gives us some pause. We hope that is not signaling a change in direction for our community. Hopefully as these types of decisions are made in the future, a more equitable process can be put in place and maybe even more public input,” Coley added.

Community Activist Sean Bland says now, Alexander City has very little diversity in its city departments. He thinks the city should form a committee made up of residents and public safety employees to consult with as they look to find a new police chief and fire chief.

“If an individual came up through the ranks and they got to the situation where they were at the top of their profession, we would have heard something about them not having good management style by now,” he said. “To just now all of a sudden say that they’re not qualified from a leadership standpoint seems odd. No one stated that they didn’t do their jobs.”

Coley says the concerns that were expressed by some of the employees in the police and fire departments were not presented to the chiefs and they did not have the opportunity to address the issues so that the city council could make fully informed decisions about their reappointments.

“I think there were opportunities to take the concerns of these employees, put them in front of these officials and ask them how they plan to address them and if you can address these, there’s an opportunity to move forward, not just say that the employees are disgruntled and because they’re disgruntled, you have leadership problems and we’re going to kick you out,” Coley said. “If we missed an opportunity to give two great leaders a second chance, then I think we’ve really done our community a disservice.”

The deputy chiefs in each department have assumed the duties of overseeing the agencies as replacements are sought for Robinson and Jones.

The positions will be posted over the next several days. Recommendations for a new police chief and fire chief will be made in the next several weeks from a pool of finalists.

The mayor says in the meantime, citizens will not see any changes in public safety services.

“Everything’s fine. We’ll recover and move forward,” Mayor Nabors said. “The police and fire chief are very much respected by the community. They did a great job in many respects. Not renewing was not something anyone enjoyed being a party to but they had to do what’s best for the community and make sure those departments stay as healthy as they can.”

