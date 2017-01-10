Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 1 with life-threatening injuries

An arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Early Street on Sunday and left one person with serious injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Ezzard Taylor was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

According to police, the shooting was domestic related.

The victim, an adult female, sustained gunshot wounds while she was inside her vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

