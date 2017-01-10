2 charged with drug trafficking in Elba

Authorities arrested two individuals in Elba on Monday and charged them with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brandon Smith, 28, of Atlanta and Charles Carpenter, 32, of Elba, were charged with trafficking marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone and crack cocaine).

Authorities executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Reynolds Avenue on Monday where they located 30 pounds of marijuana, an estimated value of $30,000, U.S. currency totaling $5,100, 51 Hydrocodone pills, and approximately nine grams of crack cocaine.

Smith and Carpenter were transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Arresting agencies included ALEA, the Enterprise Police Department, Dale County Sheriff's Office and the Elba Police Department.

