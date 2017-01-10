Alex City apparel printing company to lay off around 15 employees

Aprinta Apparel, an apparel printing company headquartered in Alexander City, is laying off almost a dozen employees after low sales in 2016.

Crystal Williams, the company's vice president of manufacturing, said the company has nearly 80 employees but needs to let go of up to 15 of them.

"It's never any easy thing to tell somebody that they've lost their job," Williams said.

She's worked at the factory and seen it through a number of changes. The factory was formerly owned by Russell Brands before it was bought out by Fruit of the Loom in 2006. She said Fruit of the Loom was looking to outsource the factory jobs to other countries when the owners of Aprinta came in and bought the factory.

According to Billy Dolan, Aprinta's owner, he increased employment at the factory by 25 percent when he acquired it.

Dolan released a statement saying, "It is tough to make decisions like this, and we waited months longer hoping to fight the pressure, but it was necessary to stabilize Aprinta and position the company for long-term stability. We had one customer, in particular, that have taken over a $4 billion hit in 2016 that has forced us to make these difficult decisions to right-size the business."

Williams said she is hopeful and confident in Aprinta's current owners to go out and find new clients to bring the company back to stability.

Former employees contacted for this story declined to interview.

Williams said the company is still going through the process of notifying employees, which she said is a process that administration is doing with a heavy heart.

