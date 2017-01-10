Scarbrough suffered fractured leg in title game

During the first half of Monday's national championship game, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough had Tide fans "Bo-lieving" in title number 17.

Bo Scarbrough carried over his semifinal magic to Tampa, rushing for two scores in the first half against Clemson and getting Bama out to a 14-0 lead.

"He was running through everybody. They didn't want to tackle him," said Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

Scarbrough was averaging just under six yards a carry, but on his 16th carry of the night, late in the third quarter, he suffered a right leg injury.

He was done for the rest of the game after 93 yards and two scores.

It was a major Blow to the Tide's offense.

"You always miss a guy that is Bo Scarbrough. The size, especially when you want to run the ball and take some time off the clock," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"When he went down, it was a huge loss for us. A guy that big and that explosive. You hate to lose a guy like that," Howard said.

He limped off the field Monday night and was in a walking boot when the team arrived in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Saban announced Tuesday Scarbrough fractured his lower right leg and the injury is non-surgical.

"Bo has really come on and played extremely well the last three or four games of the season. He's certainly been a bell cow for us, and he has certainly, because of his size and durability, he makes it difficult when the defense gets worn down a little bit. Not to have him was probably a little bit of a disadvantage for us," Saban said.

Scarbrough ended the season red hot. Over his final four games he rushed for 454 yards and six touchdowns.

Saban says Scarbrough is expected to make a full recovery.