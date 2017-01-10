Shelby confident committee will give Sessions favorable report

Sen. Richard Shelby introduced his fellow Alabama senator, Jeff Sessions, at Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general on Tuesday.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Shelby said he thinks Sessions is handling the pressure well.

Shelby believes the committee will give Sessions a favorable report, and with a Republican majority, a confirmation is likely.

"He was well-prepared. He knows the committee. He served on that committee 20 years. He knows the issues, and I think most people in the committee, regardless of politics, have a lot of respect for him," Shelby said. "That doesn't mean all of them will vote for him, but Jeff Sessions has integrity and has a strong, strong character about him and that's so important in this job."

