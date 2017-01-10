Capitol Heights residents meet for panel discussion with city officials, law enforcement

It's one of Montgomery's oldest communities and residents that call the Capitol Heights neighborhood home are concerned about littering, dilapidation and preserving their community.

Community members gathered for a panel discussion with city leaders and law enforcement Tuesday.



Danita Rivers recently moved out of her home in east Montgomery.



“"My home had been broken into three times,” said Rivers.



Rivers is now settling into a new residence and is a community member of one of Montgomery’s most historic neighborhoods. Rivers says she loves the area but she still has concerns about break-ins and burglaries and wants to make sure city officials and law enforcement are being proactive and being held accountable.



“Random gunshots in the middle of the night, that's a concern,” said Rivers.



"Many of our neighborhoods feel that they're being left out. Many of our neighborhoods feel really frustrated that they're not getting the attention from the city that they need,” said Tracy Larkin, Montgomery City Council, District 3.



Larkin says his focus for 2017 will be encouraging the development of a Neighborhood Services Department.



"A major umbrella under which all of the city services that really are dedicated to neighborhoods, or designed to be dedicated for neighborhoods, will come under that one department so that citizens will have more clarity in how they seek to solve many of the problems that they're experiences in the neighborhoods,” said Larkin.



Representatives from the Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department and city government were in attendance.



Officials say when we work together to address concerns, that’s when you’ll see progress.



"It's all about building those relationships, long lasting relationships, and almost like a friendship: a big brother big sister so we can have an open dialogue when there's a concern in their community,” said Chief Ernest Finley, Montgomery Police Department.

Residents from Highland Park, Cloverdale, Robinson Hill, Eastbrook, and Morningview were also a part of the discussion.

Larkin says his Neighborhood Services Department proposal is a three-prong program and city council has already approved the first aspect of the plan.



The Capitol Heights Civic Association plans to make this community forum an annual event.

