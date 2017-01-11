Black lawmakers to speak out against Sessions in hearing

North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.More >>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.More >>
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Three suspects are facing charges related to a shooting that happened at a Winn-Dixie in Eufaula, according to the Eufaula Police Department.More >>
It’s a move that could change the landscape of college football recruiting. The NCAA approved on Friday morning to create an early National Signing Day in December.More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.More >>
Northern Maverick Brewing Co. is mixing up a strange brew: Fake News Ale, which features a caricature of President Donald Trump on its can.More >>
