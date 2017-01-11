Tuskegee receives $300K grant to extend sewer service

Gov. Robert Bentley announced the city of Tuskegee has received a $300,000 grant to help the community with resources to meet development needs.

On Wednesday, Bentley awarded the city a Community Development Block Grant that would be used to extend municipal sewer service along Highway 81 to Interstate 85 Exit 38.

This project will provide sewer services to a new commercial development that will include a hotel, convenience store and gas station. The project will create 57 jobs. The City of Tuskegee will provide $24,618 in local funds to supplement this project.

“Economic and community development helps ensure the long-term success of our state. Jobs are critical in rural areas, and ADECA’s grant to the City of Tuskegee will help create much needed jobs for Macon County. I am pleased to support this grant to expand the sewer system infrastructure and create jobs for the citizens of Tuskegee," said Jim Byard Jr., director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

CDBG grants are made available through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

