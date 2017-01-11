Tuskegee receives $300K grant to extend sewer service

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
The city of ozark is working to determine if they should continue providing sanitation services to residents or hire a private company to do the work.More >>
Ozark police have identified a suspect in a Wednesday shooting, the Ozark Police Department said.More >>
Ron Sparks is expressing his frustration after Gov. Kay Ivey abolished the Office of Rural Development. Sparks was the head of the office.More >>
Controversial Alt-Right speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer reacted Friday afternoon following news that Auburn University has canceled a planned speaking event he was to hold on Tuesday.More >>
Stuff like this just happens in Florida.More >>
