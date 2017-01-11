City of Elba to close Larkin Road Thursday for repairs

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Moving trucks along with former Gov. Robert Bentley were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion Friday.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
Friends and family said goodbye Friday to 67-year old David Currier in Daleville. Currier was the pilot of a small plane that crashed about three weeks ago in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
The Alex City Wal-Mart had its grand re-opening today and employees celebrated by having a little party with cake and dancing along the way.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Members of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexander City are reenacting the ultimate suffering of Jesus Christ.More >>
Law Enforcement agencies in East Alabama spent Friday raising money for a very special cause.More >>
