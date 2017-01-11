City of Elba to close Larkin Road Thursday for repairs

Officials with the City of Elba say heavy rainfall has washed out an area of Larkin Road near Bradley's florist.

According to the city, one lane of the road has been repaired and opened to traffic. On Thursday, however, the road will be closed to all traffic in order for the city to complete the rest of the repairs. The road should be reopened by Thursday evening.

Residents are being asked to use an alternate route to access Carl Folsom Airport and any business on the road.

The city says it will continue to update residents on the progress of the repairs.

