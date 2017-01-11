ALSDE: Certain special education records to be destroyed

The Alabama Department of Education has scheduled the destruction of certain special education records.

According to the ALSDE the records, state complaints, mediations, and due process hearing requests, are scheduled to be destroyed on February 14th. These documents pertain to information between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2011.

If you are a parent of a student, aged 19 and older or former student 19 and older, involved in a special education state complaint, mediation or due process hearing request you may request those records. The requests must be received by 4 p.m., February 13th.

Your letter should include the student's name, current mailing address, and telephone number. Unless ALSDE receives a signed, written request for the documents they will be destroyed.

If you have questions, please contact Ms. Rush-Harrison or Mr. Waggoner at (334) 242-8114.

Requests must be submitted by mailing or faxing a signed written authorization to release the records to:

Ms. Bernice Rush-Harrison or Mr. Clark Waggoner

Alabama State Department of Education

Special Education Services

Post Office Box 302101 Montgomery, AL 36130

