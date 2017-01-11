ALSDE: Certain special education records to be destroyed

The Alabama Department of Education has scheduled the destruction of certain special education records.
According to the ALSDE the records, state complaints, mediations, and due process hearing requests, are scheduled to be destroyed on February 14th. These documents pertain to information between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2011.
If you are a parent of a student, aged 19 and older or former student 19 and older, involved in a special education state complaint, mediation or due process hearing request you may request those records. The requests must be received by 4 p.m., February 13th.
Your letter should include the student's name, current mailing address, and telephone number. Unless ALSDE receives a signed, written request for the documents they will be destroyed.
If you have questions, please contact Ms. Rush-Harrison or Mr. Waggoner at (334) 242-8114.
Requests must be submitted by mailing or faxing a signed written authorization to release the records to:
Ms. Bernice Rush-Harrison or Mr. Clark Waggoner
Alabama State Department of Education
Special Education Services
Post Office Box 302101 Montgomery, AL 36130
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
Tyler police say they are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body inside of an abandoned building.More >>
Tyler police say they are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body inside of an abandoned building.More >>
Friends and family said goodbye Friday to 67-year old David Currier in Daleville. Currier was the pilot of a small plane that crashed about three weeks ago in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Friends and family said goodbye Friday to 67-year old David Currier in Daleville. Currier was the pilot of a small plane that crashed about three weeks ago in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
The Alex City Wal-Mart had its grand re-opening today and employees celebrated by having a little party with cake and dancing along the way.More >>
The Alex City Wal-Mart had its grand re-opening today and employees celebrated by having a little party with cake and dancing along the way.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Members of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexander City are reenacting the ultimate suffering of Jesus Christ.More >>
Members of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexander City are reenacting the ultimate suffering of Jesus Christ.More >>
Law Enforcement agencies in East Alabama spent Friday raising money for a very special cause.More >>
Law Enforcement agencies in East Alabama spent Friday raising money for a very special cause.More >>