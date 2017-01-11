State BOE discusses possible takeover of MPS at meeting

The Alabama State Board of Education will discuss the possible intervention of Montgomery Public Schools at the board's meeting Thursday. It's expected that proposals will be made during the meeting regarding a possible takeover.

Members of the school system met with State Superintendent Michael Sentance Monday, though neither side released a comment about what was discussed. That meeting came days after the MPS board met to discuss the potential takeover.

"As a board, we wanted to come together in a unified manner to come up with questions and concerns that we would like to have the state superintendent and his staff answer," Board President Robert Porterfield said after the meeting.

If the state superintendent proposes a takeover, he will need to present a plan of action. The MPS board will then have three weeks to respond with a plan of their own or approving the state's plan. The final say will come from a vote from the state school board.

County Commissioner Ronda Walker has been involved in meetings between Superintendent Sentance and other community leaders, learning about the significant process required for the state to get involved with local schools.

“As we would want them to, the state board of education is following the letter of the law. This process is spelled out in the Alabama Code, and this is the initial step of the process that we will see today,” said Walker. “But it still has to be formalized. Many people think it has already happened, and it hasn’t.” Walker expects that formalization to come Thursday.

“My expectation of today is that the state school board is going to approve initiating the process of intervention, and then the state superintendent, Michael Sentence will send a letter to MPS, and the process will continue. “

The Montgomery Chamber released a statement Wednesday urging a 'reboot' of the capital city's school system. Their statement reads:

"Having the entire city and state focused on transforming Montgomery’s public schools is an opportunity of a lifetime – it can change the lives of our children and the growth of our city for years to come. The Chamber commends those leaders at the highest levels who are coming together to find a way to bring quality and confidence to our public school system. Improving student learning and public school performance has long been at the top of the Chamber’s economic development agenda, and despite the efforts of many, change has not come. According to the State of Alabama Department of Education, the number of failing schools in Montgomery has grown over the past three years from 8 to 12 to a now-startling 23 schools. The state department also shows that 80% of all traditional elementary schools in Montgomery are below the state proficiency average for reading and math, and that the Montgomery system on average scores below 50% proficiency in reading and math in grades 3-8. By the 8th grade, only 30% of students are proficient in reading and a mere 15% are proficient in math. For the past 10 years, the overwhelming trend shows that students in Montgomery’s traditional schools are losing ground. That is a devastating injustice for our children that puts their futures, and therefore the future of our city and region, at risk. Einstein is often quoted as saying that “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” The Chamber is thankful that leaders at all levels are having bold discussions about how we can do something very different in Montgomery Public Schools. We encourage our entire community to come together and embrace wholesale change in our public schools with wholehearted support."

Commissioner Walker agrees. “We have seen a significant change in our school system in the past 15 to 20 years. We’ve seen, due to both white and black middle-class flight, our student population in Montgomery Public Schools is largely low income minority,” Walker said. “When you have a low income population base in your school system, that creates unique challenges, and we’ve never faced these challenges before. We’ve got to rethink the way we’ve always done education in Montgomery, so we can serve these students, who are largely more concerned about food and clean laundry much more than they are about test scores. We’ve got great teachers and great principals in our system. But they need support, and the way we’re going to do that is to cooperate with the state in this intervention.”

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. immediately following the state board's meeting. WSFA 12 News will have a crew covering the meeting and news conference. You will be able to watch it here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.