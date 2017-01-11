State BOE discusses possible takeover of MPS at meeting

Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
The circumstances surrounding Kendole Joseph, 27, and his encounter with officers remain unclear two months after his death.More >>
Tyler police say they are investigating after a group of children found a mummified body inside of an abandoned building.More >>
Friends and family said goodbye Friday to 67-year old David Currier in Daleville. Currier was the pilot of a small plane that crashed about three weeks ago in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Auburn University announced Friday afternoon that it has canceled a planned event that was to be hosted by controversial Alt-Right speaker Richard Spencer.More >>
The Alex City Wal-Mart had its grand re-opening today and employees celebrated by having a little party with cake and dancing along the way.More >>
Members of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexander City are reenacting the ultimate suffering of Jesus Christ.More >>
Law Enforcement agencies in East Alabama spent Friday raising money for a very special cause.More >>
