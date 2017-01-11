Knowing the dangers of Radon Gas

It’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that can be found anywhere. It’s also the second leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking.



“Radon is a radioactive gas that is produced from uranium,” said Dr. Cindie Wolf. “Uranium is in our soil and the breakdown product of uranium is radon.”



It’s an invisible gas that can seep into our homes and affects our lungs. It’s the number one cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers.



“It causes 20,000 deaths per year in the United States,” Wolf said.



For Matthew Robins, it really hit home in 2011. That’s when his mother was diagnosed with lung cancer.



“First thing the doctor asked was if she knew if she had been exposed to high levels of radon,” said Robins. “So I started looking into it a bit and tested her house and found out anything over a level four, you need to get treated.”



The test came back a 24, well over the safe limit. He had the home treated, but his mother died from lung cancer just seven months later.



“It’s hard to say if my mom had her home mitigated 25 years ago today, she would be alive, but I think it’s one of those things you think about,” Robins said.



The EPA encourages everyone to test their home for radon gas. If there are high levels in the home, homeowners should consider installing a radon mitigation system.

