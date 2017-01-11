Prime Magazine to cease publications, continue website

Prime Magazine's December/January issue will be the last issue printed for the magazine, Publisher Bob Corley announced during Alabama Live on Wednesday.

According to Corley, the magazine decided to cease publication so that he and his wife could spend more time with his family and grandchildren. Corley says the website will still be available and readers can still find the back-issues on the sight.

"There are just so many other things that Sandra and I want to do and will pursue. We have a third grandchild and our daughter now lives in Atlanta which is really easy to get to." Corley said. "We may have projects that we will bring back to WSFA."

For the past 7 years, Prime Magazine served a 7,500 to 10,000 monthly circulation magazine with a companion online edition that focused on the interest, activities, and needs of River Region residents who were, "entering into, in the midst of, and even past that elusive chronological benchmark called midlife."

