1 dead after vehicle crashes during law enforcement pursuit

One person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle crashed during a pursuit by law enforcement officials.

Corporal Jess Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jimmy Lee Dugan, 28, was killed when the 2000 Oldsmobile Alero in which he was a passenger left the road, struck a sign and overturned. Dugan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Thornton says at the time of the crash, 30-year-old Amy Clampitt of Dadeville was the driver of the vehicle refusing to stop. Clampitt was injured during the crash and transported to Columbus Medical Center for treatment.

Although this crash remains under investigation, officials believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash happened seven miles north of Dadeville on Alabama 49 near Lester Road.

