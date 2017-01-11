Rep. Terri Sewell joins powerful House Ways and Means Committee

Alabama's only Democratic member of Congress has been appointed to the oldest and most powerful committee in the U.S. House, the House Ways and Means Committee. For Rep. Terry Sewell (D-Dist. 7) this position has been a goal for some time.

"Since my election to Congress in 2010, I have maintained a strong interest in serving on this coveted committee," Sewell explained, "because of its profound impact on the health and welfare of my Alabama constituents. From healthcare and Medicare to Social Security and tax reform, the issues before the Ways and Means Committee directly affect the everyday lives of the people I represent and the concerns I have fought so passionately to defend."

Sewell, speaking on topics such as Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and privatize Medicare, says she wants to "fiercely protect the social safety net that provides a lifeline for so many Americans."

Sewell is just the second African-American woman to ever join the committee, which is the chief tax-writing committee in the House.

Sewell is in her fourth term representing Alabama's 7th District in Congress.

