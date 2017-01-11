WDFX helps Dothan Rescue Mission stores restock gently used items

WDFX-TV is helping the Dothan Rescue Mission restock its stores with gently used items to start the new year strong.

A variety of items were donated Wednesday as people dropped off clothes, shoes, food, mattresses and more. The Dothan Rescue Mission has even had three used cars donated.

"They're doing us a favor. I hope we're doing them a favor by taking stuff and being able to reuse it and recycle it and other people get use out of it," said Brad Hardy, Dothan Rescue Mission Executive Director.

The Dothan Rescue Mission is currently providing shelter for 60 people in need, including men, women, and children.

Their stores were cleared out after the holidays and they want to continue providing items such as clothing and furniture to those in need.

The organization also puts out a lot a money to make sure the less fortunate feel loved and don't go without a holiday meal during the holiday season.

If you weren't able to make it out on Wednesday, you can still drop off gently used items or make monetary donations to Dothan Rescue Mission Sales Center located on Ross Clark Circle.

