Family of slain Selma teen grows frustrated

The family of a Selma teen killed in late 2016 is wondering how much longer they'll have to wait before anyone is held accountable.

More than two months after 17-year-old Derrick Nichols' body was found by a hunter off River Road, his family is getting a bit frustrated.

"He didn't mess with anybody. He didn't bother anybody," said Nichols' aunt, Telisha Rasberry.

According to the family, Nichols was shot eight times, five times in the head and was probably killed at another location before his body was dumped in the woods. It is believed that Nichols was killed two days prior to his body being found.

"His body had decomposed, no one could see him," said Rasberry.

Rasberry says her nephew had just moved to Birmingham to get away from trouble and start anew. At the time of his death, Nichols was in town visiting his mom.

Family members say the wait for any kind of resolution is agonizing. However, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says police have an idea who did it. It's a matter of connecting the dots.

"I understand the family's frustrations. My understanding is police have a person of interest in mind but you have to gather enough evidence for a charge to be brought; pretty much, this looks like it's going to be a gang hit," said Jackson.

And so the wait continues for the Nichols family. Jackson is counseling the family to have patience, adding homicide investigations take time.

Investigators believe Nichols was shot at another location and later dumped in the woods off River Road. He would have turned 18 in late November.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.