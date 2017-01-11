Motorist in deadly crash on I-85 identified as Auburn teen - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Motorist in deadly crash on I-85 identified as Auburn teen

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MACON CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the motorist who was killed in an accident on Interstate 85 on Wednesday. 

Officials confirm Craig Allen Hensarling, 18, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Sequoia he was driving left the roadway, struck a bridge pylon and caught fire.

Hensarling was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. between the 23 and 24-mile markers, which is between the Shorter and Tallassee exits.

Auburn City Schools released the following statement on Hensarling's death: 

Auburn City Schools is mourning the loss of one of its students who was killed in a car accident yesterday Jan. 11, 2017.

We are deeply saddened by this news and will respect the privacy of this family and friends.

No information on the cause of the crash has been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

