Mark Bunting named vice president and general manager of WSFA

Mark Bunting has been named the new vice president and general manager for WSFA 12 News effective Jan. 23.

Bunting currently serves as vice president and general manager of CBS affiliate WKRG and the CW affiliate WFNA in Mobile.

He succeeds Eric Duncan who moved to the Raycom Media ABC affiliate in Waco, TX as Vice President and General Manager of KXXV.

“We are pleased to name Mark as our next General Manager for WSFA,” said Jeff Rosser, Group Vice President for Raycom Media. “Mark has led his stations and teams to success throughout his career, providing opportunities for the station and clients to grow their business in both digital and broadcast mediums.”

Bunting previously served as general sales manager at WKRG in Mobile, national sales manager of KDVR in Denver and started his career as an account executive at WEAR in Mobile. Bunting is very active in the communities he serves. He is a member of the Mobile Rotary Club and serves on the boards of Alabama Broadcasters Association, Salvation Army, Distinguished Young Women, Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Ronald McDonald House Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated staff at WSFA and eager to help grow this exceptional media property,” Bunting said. “WSFA has a tremendous reputation as being the news, content and entertainment leader for its viewers. We will continue our efforts to keep our viewers informed and entertained on every platform on which they choose to watch. Providing our customers with content that can be consumed via social media, our news and weather apps, WSFA.com, on their Roku device and/or their television will continue to be among WSFA’s top priorities.”

Bunting earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast from Spring Hill College where he met Melanie, his bride of 31 years. Mark and Melanie have two children, Kelly Marie who is pursuing a Master’s degree in Library Science in Boston and Geoffrey Lawrence who is pursuing a Master’s degree in Accounting.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.