Patient breaks through, falls from window at Montgomery hospital

A patient at Baptist Medical Center South is being treated for injuries sustained after they broke through a window and fell from the building's second floor Wednesday.

Baptist Health Public Relations Manager Merrill South confirmed the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. She said the patient was being treated in the emergency department when they exited the rear of the department of their own volition.

South explained that the person made their way down a hallway outside the emergency department and then broke through a plate glass window on the second floor before landing on the roof of the first-floor building extension below.

The spokeswoman said the person "is safe" and is "currently being treated for sustained injuries."

Due to HIPPA privacy rules, South was unable to provide any information on the patient.

The Montgomery Police Department said it did not have any involvement in the situation.

