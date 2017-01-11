New Girl Scout cookie flavor to debut this year

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonade; all your favorite cookies are all back.

This year, there's a new Girl Scout cookie. It's a s'mores cookie! It's a graham cookie double-dipped in a crème icing and covered in chocolate.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls. You can find your favorite cookies being sold in front of local businesses and shopping centers starting Jan. 20.

The sale ends March 5. For more information or to locate a Girl Scout troop, visit www.girlscoutssa.org.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.