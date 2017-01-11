New Tallassee police chief appointed by unanimous vote

The Tallassee City Council has appointed Matthew Higgins as the new police chief in a vote held during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Newly-sworn in Mayor Johnny Hammock opened a national search in November, asking then-Police Chief Jimmy Rogers to reapply for his job. Instead, Rogers resigned and 30 candidates officially applied for the position. A Public Safety Committee narrowed the resumes down to a top 10 list. The panel also included Montgomery Chief of Operations Chris Wingard to consult on the decision.

The committee eventually developed two finalists who met with the council during a 5 p.m. work session Wednesday. The unanimous vote was cast promptly at 6 p.m.

Higgins is an Autauga County patrol deputy who retired from MPD as a lieutenant with 22 years on the force. During his tenure, Higgins served for a decade as Bomb Squad Commander. Other duties included Canine Bureau Commander, and Precinct Commander. Higgins is a Retired Master Sergeant/E-7 in the Air Force Reserves and served four tours of duty.

“His whole career he’s served the flag or the badge,” Hammock said of Higgins.

It’s taken Hammock two months to make good on his top campaign platform to bolster public safety in Tallassee, calling Wednesday night’s appointment a milestone for his office and many of the city council members who felt strongly about changing the course of TPD.

“In this town we have some major problems, and I want to get this ship righted so to speak,” Hammock explained. “I want to try to force out some of the bad elements as far as drugs and burglary.”

Hammock has high expectations for the police force’s new leader, he believes it’s critical for Higgins to be a figure in Tallassee and out in front at community functions.

“This police chief is a political position in my book,” Hammock said. “You've got to be out there, accessible to the public.”

Hammock admits everyone isn’t taking the changes in stride, specifically those who were looking for an internal promotion or someone within the department to be appointed.

“I have to do what's right for Tallassee, not for the people in a certain department,” Hammock stated. “I have look at the big picture and how we are going to move forward.”

Following the meeting the city will begin to pull together a salary package for the new chief.

