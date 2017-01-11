Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee accepts job at UConn

The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama's 23 berths is more than any other program.
The Biscuits overturned an early 2-0 deficit to stun the Birmingham Barons on a ninth-inning passed ball, defeating their North Division rivals for the 11th-straight game, 3-2, on Friday night at Regions Field.
Saturday will be a busy day for Troy athletics with everything centering on the Trojans' annual T-Day spring football game.
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.
