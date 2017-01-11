Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee accepts job at UConn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee accepts job at UConn

By Maria Martin, Sports Reporter / Anchor
By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Auburn University offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has been named the new offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut, sources confirm to Raycom News Network. 

Lashlee started his second stint with the Auburn Tigers in 2013 as the offensive coordinator under head coach Gus Malzahn. 

Malzahn released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the announcement: 

Rhett has been a valuable asset to our program, helping Auburn to a national championship as a graduate assistant and another national championship appearance in 2013. Our offenses have achieved great success and he has been a big part of that. This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense. I've know Rhett for two decades and he's a man of great character and integrity and this is another step towards his goal to become a head coach. I want to thank Rhett for all of his contributions and his friendship. I want to wish he and his wife, Lauren, all the best in this new endeavor." 

During the 2013 season, Auburn led the nation in rushing, averaging 328.3 yards per game, and was ranked 11th in total offense, averaging 501.3 yards per game. The team was also ranked 12th in scoring offense that season, averaging 39.5 points a game. 

That season, running back Tre Mason recorded 2,374 all-purpose yards, setting an Auburn single-season record en route to a berth in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. 

Lashlee was named a Broyles Award finalist in 2013, and helped the Tigers post the best back-to-back offensive seasons in school history from 2013-2014.

Before being named the offensive coordinator at Auburn, Lashlee served as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State and Samford.  

From 2009-2010, Lashlee was an offensive graduate assistant for the Tigers and was a part of the 2010 team that went 14-0 en route to winning the BCS National Championship over the Oregon Ducks. 

