Sessions confirmations hearing continue with historic testimony

Day two of confirmation hearings for Alabama’s senator Jeff Sessions continued Wednesday and while President-elect Donald Trump's pick may not have been on the stand but his record was.

Sessions' nomination divided many lawmakers, especially since racist allegations caused Sessions to miss out on a federal judge seat in the 1980's.

Sessions' nomination prompted historic testimony as senator Corey Booker (D-New Jersey) became the first sitting senator to testify against a potential nominee. Booker was joined in his opposition by Rep. John Lewis and the heads of the NAACP and the ACLU.

“Senator Sessions has not demonstrated a commitment to a central requisite of the job. To aggressively pursue the congressional mandate of civil rights, equal rights and justice for all of our citizens” Sen. Corey Booker said.

However on the other side, was personal testimony from Sessions supporters, who said the man portrayed by others was not the man they know.

“His willingness to enforces all laws in an aggressive and fair manner I have no problem with him.“ Larry Thompson said.

Democrats likely can do nothing to stop Sessions nomination, only delay it as Republicans have the needed votes for confirmation.

