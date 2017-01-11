Former Troy, ASU running back gearing up for an NFL shot

Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.More >>
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.More >>
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.More >>
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.More >>
Butch Thompson didn’t know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.More >>
Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
The following is a press release from Auburn Athletics:More >>
Saturday will be a busy day for Troy athletics with everything centering on the Trojans' annual T-Day spring football game.More >>
Freshman Darian Adams has the potential to be a dominant player for the Troy Trojans.More >>
Becca Hartley has been a force to be reckoned with for the Troy Trojans this season. Hartley has been a pitcher's worst nightmare in 2017. Her 14 homeruns have her ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA for homeruns this season.More >>
The Troy Trojans rolled into Mobile on Monday to begin Dollar General Bowl week!More >>
Troy placed a league-high seven players on the All-Sun Belt First Team and Trojan players earned 15 total nods to All-Sun Belt Teams, released Wednesday by the league office. Additionally, Troy senior bandit Rashad Dillard was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.More >>
An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.More >>
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.More >>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.More >>
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.More >>
Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 IS fighters.More >>
Severely wounded animals turning up in Bullock County have caused upset and alarm in the community and demands for more action to address what’s going on.More >>
If you're having trouble finding the money to cover your income taxes, there are steps you can take - and some you'll want to avoid - to survive a lean tax season.More >>
