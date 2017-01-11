Former Troy, ASU running back gearing up for an NFL shot - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Former Troy, ASU running back gearing up for an NFL shot

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
Marquell Beckwith (Source: WSFA 12) Marquell Beckwith (Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Former Lee General Marquell Beckwith is ready for the next step of his career.

"I just want to wake people up," said Beckwith. "Just show them that I can play at the next level. Because with injuries all throughout my college career, I'm like the healthiest I've been in my life."

Beckwith played the 2016 season with Alabama State after transferring from Troy University, a move that was difficult to make.

"I say it was a learning experience from making the decision to transfer from Troy to Alabama State," said Beckwith. "A lot of people questioned it. I just prayed about it because I felt like it was a lesson in the beginning and towards the end, it would feel like a blessing. I feel like I made the best decision for myself. It was just different, I ended up getting my degree from Troy and I feel like that was the most important thing there. I did graduate."

After tearing it up for the Hornets, Beckwith is now getting an opportunity to showcase his skill for some NFL talent.

"I've been playing football since I was five," said Beckwith. "So, just go out there and do what I've been doing all my life and just keep boosting up my draft stock."

Beckwith will play in the Tropical Bowl this weekend down in Florida along with some of the best at the Division-I level and hopefully get a shot to fulfill his childhood dream.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

