$300k grant bringing jobs and growth to Tuskegee

Thanks in part to a Community Development Block Grant, the City of Tuskegee now has the funds to extend its municipal sewer service along the Tuskegee/Notasulga Exit.

Governor Robert Bentley announced the grant Wednesday but for city officials and local business owners, this money represents more than just water lines.

“The grant deals with infrastructure that we’re doing here at this exit, which will be the water and sewage lines that we need to prepare for the coming projects which will be a hotel on one side and it will be a restaurant and convenience store on the other side with service station,” said Tuskegee Mayor Lawrence Tony Haygood.

Pull off Interstate-85 at Exit 38 and there’s nothing more than empty land on each side, but that’s all about to change. In six to nine months, Mayor Haygood won’t have to point out where the businesses will be on the plans propped up on the side of the road, construction will be underway.



“The sewer lines and the water lines are just the infrastructures to set the stage for growth,” said Haygood.



The $300,000 grant, made available through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, is estimated to bring in 57 new jobs.

“Jobs are critical in rural areas, and ADECA’s grant to the City of Tuskegee will help create much-needed jobs for Macon County. I am pleased to support this grant to expand the sewer system infrastructure and create jobs for the citizens of Tuskegee,” said ADECA Director Jim Byard, Jr.



“These businesses come in, they bring jobs, they bring more revenue, they bring more activity to this exit. So we'll have more people stopping at this exit, taking advantage of the services that are offered here [and] hopefully drawing more people into the city itself,” said Haygood.



With three businesses set to break ground off Exit 38, Haygood says the grant will pave the way for additional businesses in the future, which is good news for local business owners like Mack Smart.



“"I consider it being a blessing to be here at Tuskegee at this time, to see this regrowth, this rebirth as we go through this gentrification process," said Smart.



Smart plans to open an upscale jazz lounge downtown by February, the new development just a few miles away is met with optimism from the new business owner.

“I’m very excited and I think, we as all business owners, here in Macon County and Tuskegee should be welcoming new business with open arms,” said Smart.



Smart says Macon County desperately needs a strong economic base and he hopes the community will reinvest in itself again.



“Investing in a community’s infrastructure provides the potential for additional business to come to the City of Tuskegee and this will ultimately improve the quality of life for its residents,” said Bentley.



City officials hope this grant is a sign of things to come.



"Growth creates and invites other growth,” said Haygood.

The City of Tuskegee is providing close to $25,000 in local funds to supplement the project. Without the grant, Haygood says the project would have put a major strain on the rural community.

