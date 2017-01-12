State BOE to decide whether to takeover MPS: What you need to know on TIA

The state school board will discuss and decide whether to take over Montgomery Public Schools. WSFA 12 News reporter Bethany Davis is live outside the MPS Central office this morning. Coming up on Today in Alabama she'll explain what this means for the school system and what city and school board officials think about a possible takeover.

Also, at 6:45 a.m. Bethany will talk with County Commissioner Ronda Walker. Walker was involved in the meeting last with the state superintendent and mayor. This morning she will help us understand what's expected to happen, the choices the state BOE will be considering and why the intervention could be good/ bad.

Good Wednesday morning! Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

A team of seventh graders in Deatsville developed a concept for an app that was named best in the state of Alabama. Now, they need your help to win national recognition. Reporter Morgan Young has the story out of Elmore county coming up at 6:20 a.m.

A new Montgomery business chain has been dealing with a string of break-ins, leaving the company with costly repairs and inventory losses. Police and store officials are calling on the public for help to identify and catch the culprits. Coming up at 6:50 a.m. hear from officials and see video from the break-ins.

Are you sick of your job? Want to be your own boss? The next time you consider a pitch, do your homework before you agree to anything. WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts has more on a scam that could end with you facing federal charges if you're not careful coming up at 6:15 a.m.

