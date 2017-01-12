U.S. Rep. Roby joins defense appropriations subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is set to join the U.S. House of Representatives Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

The appropriations committee is organized into 12 subcommittees, each responsible for crafting an appropriations plan to fund their divisions of government. The Subcommittee on Defense has jurisdiction over the nation’s military budget and writes spending plans to address the needs of the Armed Forces.

“I am grateful to continue my service on the Appropriations Committee and eager to join the Defense Subcommittee,” Roby said. “Our military installations are a critical component of Alabama’s 2nd District and our state. I am glad to have a seat at the table for crafting the defense spending policies that impact our military communities and our national security.”

Roby’s subcommittee assignments for the 115th Congress place her in the position to impact major initiatives. from changes to health care and workforce policy to criminal justice issues and the space program, specifically Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery and Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass.

Roby will continue her service on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Education, Health and Human Services, and Related Agencies, as well as the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.