Eric: Warmth, it's what's for dinner

Last January, Montgomery hit 70 degrees twice. It happened on the final pair of days of the month, meaning we spent the first 29 sub 70 degrees. Our entire 7-Day forecast is packed with highs in the 70s. And it' not like a few of those days are close calls where we may stay in the upper 60s. I'm talking solidly in the 70s. With average highs this time of year in the upper 50s, it's not uncommon to generate a few 70+ days. But a streak of more than a week? That's unusual...

TODAY: I'd characterize our sky as partly cloudy this morning, offering more sunshine than cloud cover. While we can't completely rule out a random shower (think 5% rain chance), this is a quiet Thursday. Temperatures by afternoon will generally be in the middle 70s. But I can envision a reading or two close to 80 degrees.

As long as clouds stay patchy, you'll want to check out this evening's rising full moon after 5:30pm. Should be a pretty one.

LOOKING AHEAD: We'll be back in the upper 70s to near 80 tomorrow with middle 70s continuing through the weekend. Really can't envision anything more than a 5-10% rain chance on any given day through that period. Next week starts just as warm, perhaps warmer as we keep an eye to our west for any signs of change.

Models suggest a frontal boundary will attempt to approach by midweek. This time of year, temperatures in the 70s with any significant moisture can spell trouble if you get a mature system to sweep through. We'll no doubt have to keep tabs on that, but it's way too early to anticipate the strength of any midweek front. Just know that appears to be the time when the pattern might finally break (if only temporarily) and rain chances of any consequence would return.

