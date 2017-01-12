High-pressure gas line ruptures on Wallace Community College campus

Students attending Wallace Community College are being asked to avoid Wallace Drive after a gas line was ruptured Thursday morning.

According to the Director of Public Relations and Marketing Barbara Thompson, construction workers ruptured the high-pressure gas line along Wallace Drive. Utility and hazmat crews were called to the scene and remain there working to fix the issue.

Natural gas leak. Wallace Drive entrance closed near Wallace Hall. Use airport entrance or Hwy 134 to Wallace Drive. Campus is still open. pic.twitter.com/40tGSlXXM9 — Wallace College (@wccdothan) January 12, 2017

Students are being asked to enter and exit the Wallace Campus from 134 on the north side or the airport entrance. Wallace drive will continue to be blocked from Napier Field to a safe distance from utility and hazmat crews.

